New Dem Coalition Ad Drops COVID-19 Deaths At Trump's Doorstep

There is so much material from which to choose for advertisers looking to make negative ads about Trump. Boy, did the Democratic Coalition nail it, with a new ad called "The Most Basic Duty."

It paints Trump as a total failure at his one basic responsibility: keeping Americans alive. Even better, that's the responsibility Trump himself said was the most important role of government.

This commercial takes the viewer from 2016 Candidate Trump — insisting if a head of state couldn't keep his citizens alive, they shouldn't be allowed to govern — through the haunting images, howling winds, harrowing ambulance sirens that have been ubiquitous since February in the U.S., when COVID-19 began its death march across the country. It ends, simply, with 2020 Trump at one of his COVID rallies/pressers saying, "There will be a lot of death."

"Trump failed," the screen reads at the end.

Perfectly simple. In other words, in terms even his staunches defenders can understand.