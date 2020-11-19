Politics
COVID-19 Positive Voters Cast Ballots Curbside In St. Louis

About as emblematic an image of the 2020 Election as we're likely to see.
By Ed Scarce
COVID-19 Positive Voters Cast Ballots Curbside In St. Louis
Image from: Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch

A reminder that they're still over 3 million Americans still infected with the highly contagious coronavirus.

via St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Staff members of the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners wear protective suits as they help COVID-19 positive voters do curbside voting on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 in downtown St. Louis.

