Rep. Raúl Grijalva Slams Irresponsible GOP Colleagues After Testing Positive For COVID-19

As we noted here last week when Rep. Louis Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19, due to his refusal to wear a mask, his fellow members of Congress and staff that he may have exposed to the virus needed to get tested, STAT. It seems those concerns were valid, because we've now learned that Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who, as the AP reported, was unfortunate enough to be sitting near Gohmert during a hearing last week, has now also tested positive for coronavirus.

Grijalva slammed his irresponsible Republican colleagues in a statement on Twitter yesterday:

I have tested positive for COVID-19.



As a result, I will be self-isolating in quarantine. I currently have no symptoms, feel fine, and hope to make a quick & speedy recovery.



COVID-19 is not a joke & we should all take this seriously.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/nnBskdSyTF — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) August 1, 2020

We wish Grijalva and anyone else coping with this virus a speedy recovery.