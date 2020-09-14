Doctor Calls Trump's Rallies 'Negligent Homicide'

The Trump campaign is flouting the law, or at least state ordinances that ban large gatherings, and no one is doing a damn thing about it. At least this doctor is calling it for what it clearly is, just wanton disregard for public health and potentially negligent homicide.

Source: The Hill

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University and medical analyst for CNN, said on Sunday that President Trump's indoor rally in Nevada is "negligent homicide."

"What else could you call an act that because of its negligence results in the death of others?" he said. "If you have a mass gathering now in the United States in a place like Nevada or just about any other place with hundreds of thousands of people, people will get infected and some of those people will die."

"There has been a lot of talk about over whether the president played down the risks of this virus to his followers and the country as a whole. And you have to just look at what is going on now to understand that," he continued. "If you took this virus seriously, you would never hold an indoor rally or almost any rally now and particularly one that doesn’t enforce very strict rules on masks. People will die as a consequence of this. I think that Nevada has a law right now limiting gatherings to more than 50 people. So, the president is defying that. Makes no sense.”