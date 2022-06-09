Surprise! Ron DeSantis' Administration Underreported COVID19 Cases And Deaths

The Miami Herald is reporting that Florida's COVID19 data was so flawed that government officials the public didn't have the necessary information to help best fight the virus, according to Florida Auditor General.

Covering the state’s pandemic response from March to October 2020, the yearlong analysis by the Florida Auditor General found missing case and death data, unreported ethnic and racial details, and incomplete contact tracing as the coronavirus spread across the state. In addition, the report concluded that state health officials did not perform routine checks on the data to ensure accuracy and did not follow up on discrepancies.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been an anti-vaccine, anti-CDC COVID guidelines governor ever since Trump lost the 2020 election in November and since then has done everything he can to put Floridians at risk instead of protecting them through a pandemic.

In January of 2020, DeSantis said he regretted not pushing back against Trump in the early days of the virus outbreak.

"I never thought in February, early March, that (coronavirus) would lead to locking down the country," the Republican governor told the hosts of the conservative podcast "Ruthless" during an episode recorded Thursday. "I just didn't. I didn't think that was on the radar."

To show how committed he was to "owning the libs" and appearing on Fox News, DeSantis hired an anti-vax Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who doesn't support vaccine mandates.

To deflect from his nightmarish handling of COVID, DeSantis has taken up with the homophobic and racist MAGA cultists and even attacked Disney for not agreeing with his monstrous polices.

He's probably the leading candidate for 2024. Trump is losing his luster, but DeSantis is ready to out-Trump Trump.