Democrat Opens A Can Of Whoop-Ass At Hearing On Abortion

She has the receipts!
By Conover KennardJuly 14, 2022

Erin Morrow Hawley from Alliance Defending Freedom met her match today at the hearing for abortion rights when she learned that Rep. Ayanna Pressley wasn't going to take her sh*t. (The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the ADF as a hate group.)

"When an ectopic pregnancy ruptures, what are the chances that it can be carried to term?" the Massachusetts Congresswoman asked Hawley.

A fetus cannot survive an ectopic pregnancy. That's a fact. It cannot survive outside the uterus.

Hawley said, "My understanding is that when an ectopic pregnancy ruptures, it's a life-threatening condition. That's why the treatment for an ectopic pregnancy is not an abortion."

"Reclaiming my time," Pressley said. "Again, just answer the question. When an ectopic pregnancy ruptures, what are the chances that it be safely carried to term? And just to make this even clearer, I'm looking for a number from zero to 100. can you give me a percentage?"

"Sure," Hawley said, "I believe zero ectopic pregnancies even though they do not rupture...have a chance at...uh...being successfully carried to term. That's why the treatment for that is not abortion."

"Reclaiming my time," Pressley said. "It seems that there is a deficit in your understanding of reproductive health. In fact, I want the record to reflect that according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, treatment for ectopic pregnancy requires ending a non-viable pregnancy."

Hawley said, "That's not an abortion."

Pressley wasn't having it and said, "This is my time. I asked you the question. You answered, and I'm now providing you with accurate information from medical experts. My question was, 'When an ectopic pregnancy ruptures, what are the chances that it can be carried to term?' The answer is zero percent."

She wasn't done.

Pressley called it an "active misinformation campaign," and she's not wrong.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue