Michelle Obama Opens A Can Of Whoop-Ass On Trump At Rally For Harris

While Donald J. Trump was talking incoherently at his rally, former First Lady Michelle Obama brought some fire while stumping for Vice President Kamala Harris in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She did not come to play around. Mrs. Obama spoke of Trump's "gross incompetence" while the media focused on Harris for not dazzling us at every turn.

It's true, y'all. Even The Daily Beast published an article on how Harris dresses without mentioning Trump's slovenly appearance. Her outfits are fine, so stop that.

So, she tore into Trump, saying she's "a little angry."

"So, I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn," she said.

"I hope that you'll forgive me if I'm a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slumlord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse, all of this while we pick apart Kamala's answers from interviews that he doesn't even have the courage to do, y'all," Mrs. Obama added.

She ripped Trump a new one while taking the media on at the same time. Michelle Obama is the realest First Lady we've ever had. Interestingly, the press went bonkers after Michelle Obama wore a sleeveless dress in her first official photo as first lady. However, Republicans were okay that the next First Lady, Melanie Trump, was seen in photos displaying lesbian porn.

A similar thing is happening now with Harris while Trump is mentally declining in real-time, and Mrs. Obama perfectly called that out. She eloquently spoke while dragging the disgraced former President and the media at the same time.