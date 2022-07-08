'Go To Hell, Fascist!' Rudy Giuliani Heckled At Son's Campaign Stop

A video that emerged this week shows former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani being heckled as he campaigned for his son in Binghamton.
'Go To Hell, Fascist!' Rudy Giuliani Heckled At Son's Campaign Stop
Credit: TikTok Screen Grab
By DavidJuly 8, 2022

A video that emerged this week shows former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani being heckled as he campaigned for his son in Binghamton.

Liam Wagner said that he shared the video after Giuliani demanded charges against a grocery store worker who made physical contact while heckling him. Media reports indicate Giuliani visited Binghamton in mid-June.

"You're destroying this country," a woman in the video says as Giuliani stands by a Truck emblazoned with his son's campaign logo.

"You have no respect for this country!" a man shouts at the former mayor. "At one point, you were a person! Now, you're a shell. You sold your soul to the devil. You f--king fascist piece of s--t. Don't you care about our country?"

"That flag right there means democracy!" he yells. "Democracy is what it means, you fascist! Go to hell, fascist! Go to hell, fascist!"

As the video continues, the man calls Giuliani a "treasonous piece of s--t."

"You don't give a s--t about our democracy!" the woman exclaims.

"Have some self-respect!" the man agrees. "Go to hell, you traitor! You f--king turncoat!"

Watch the video below via TikTok.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue