Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Go To Hell, Rudy Giuliani

Trump's Elite Strike Force Attorney gets all the experimental advanced treatment for COVID unavailable to ordinary Americans. Did his doctors have to sign a non-disclosure agreement, too?
By Frances Langum
16 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

On Wednesday's The Reid Out, Joy Ann Reid ripped Rudy Giuliani a bit, but TO HELL WITH HIM for his comments about his "early treatment." The same day three THOUSAND Americans DIED of this hell virus and he's all about "look at me, I'm great and got early treatment and yay." Reid spoke with science writer Laurie Garrett about Rudy's special treatment:

JOY ANN REID: Yeah, and they're also probably not getting $100,000 special treatment Rudy Giuliani got. Let's play a little bit of Rudy Giuliani, about his own treatment for COVID. And he's left the hospital, by the way.

[CLIP, RUDY GIULIANI]: You can overdo the masks and overdo almost anything. everything done in moderation makes sense. My advice is get early treatment. the earlier you get treated for this, number one, you totally eliminate the chance of dying. Number two, you probably eliminate the chance of getting a more complicated illness.

REID: Just get early treatment, Laurie. He got the special one Trump got that cost like $100,000. Your average person isn't going to get that. Are we now in a position where it will be rich man/poor man? The regular person will get the regular treatment and take their chances and people like Rudy can buy their way towards the Trump treatment? That to me does not sound like a normal democracy. It sounds like, I don't know, fascism, let's use Matt Schlapp's term. What do you think?

LAURIE GARRETT: it's absolutely true he received a level of treatment probably not available to the average American or even an average wealthy person. It involves a term of connection to obtain the experimental treatments not yet fully approved by the FDA that he was able to get.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team