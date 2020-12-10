Go To Hell, Rudy Giuliani

On Wednesday's The Reid Out, Joy Ann Reid ripped Rudy Giuliani a bit, but TO HELL WITH HIM for his comments about his "early treatment." The same day three THOUSAND Americans DIED of this hell virus and he's all about "look at me, I'm great and got early treatment and yay." Reid spoke with science writer Laurie Garrett about Rudy's special treatment:

JOY ANN REID: Yeah, and they're also probably not getting $100,000 special treatment Rudy Giuliani got. Let's play a little bit of Rudy Giuliani, about his own treatment for COVID. And he's left the hospital, by the way.

[CLIP, RUDY GIULIANI]: You can overdo the masks and overdo almost anything. everything done in moderation makes sense. My advice is get early treatment. the earlier you get treated for this, number one, you totally eliminate the chance of dying. Number two, you probably eliminate the chance of getting a more complicated illness.

REID: Just get early treatment, Laurie. He got the special one Trump got that cost like $100,000. Your average person isn't going to get that. Are we now in a position where it will be rich man/poor man? The regular person will get the regular treatment and take their chances and people like Rudy can buy their way towards the Trump treatment? That to me does not sound like a normal democracy. It sounds like, I don't know, fascism, let's use Matt Schlapp's term. What do you think?

LAURIE GARRETT: it's absolutely true he received a level of treatment probably not available to the average American or even an average wealthy person. It involves a term of connection to obtain the experimental treatments not yet fully approved by the FDA that he was able to get.