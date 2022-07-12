Comedienne Rosie Holt: I Could Be Your Next Prime Minister

Holt made a name for herself earlier this year with a video called Tory MP that was so good actual Tory MP's criticized her for making it. Now she's back and running for Prime Minister. Sort of.

Source: The Guardian

At a glance, Holt may be hard to distinguish from the declining number of Tory MPs prepared to stand up for the prime minister, but she is in fact a satirist – an actor and comedian with a strong line in parodies of the political speech that veers into drivel. This video sketch has taken off – 6 million views on Twitter so far – partly because “an awful lot of people” think it’s real, she said.

“I don’t go in there to hoodwink people,” she told the Observer. “I get a bit unnerved when lots of people think it’s real because that’s not what I’m trying to do.