Comedienne Rosie Holt: I Could Be Your Next Prime Minister

Holt made a name for herself earlier this year with a video called Tory MP that was so good actual Tory MP's criticized her for making it. Now she's back and running for Prime Minister. Sort of.
Source: The Guardian
At a glance, Holt may be hard to distinguish from the declining number of Tory MPs prepared to stand up for the prime minister, but she is in fact a satirist – an actor and comedian with a strong line in parodies of the political speech that veers into drivel. This video sketch has taken off – 6 million views on Twitter so far – partly because “an awful lot of people” think it’s real, she said.
“I don’t go in there to hoodwink people,” she told the Observer. “I get a bit unnerved when lots of people think it’s real because that’s not what I’m trying to do.
And her earlier one, which eventually had over six million views on Twitter.
