Trump's Lawyer Raided By DOJ: 'Can I Put My Pants On?'

The former Department of Justice lawyer Jeffrey Clark was left standing in his driveway, handcuffed and in his underwear as federal agents searched his home.
By Ed ScarceJuly 8, 2022

As one Twitter user put it, "One day you're going to be installed as the Head of the United States Department of Justice, another you're in your driveway in your drawers while the authorities raid your home."

Source: Yahoo

On Erin Burnett OutFront Thursday, CNN aired bodycam footage it had obtained of the early morning raid federal agents carried out on the home of former Department of Justice lawyer Jeffrey Clark. The raid occurred just over two weeks ago, and one day before former top DOJ officials testified to the January 6 Committee, tying Clark to former President Trump’s alleged plot to overturn the 2020 election.

Clark answered the door wearing only a button-down shirt and boxers, only to find several federal agents outside his door. The agents explained that they had a warrant and asked him to step outside so they could clear the house.

Clark first asked if he could call his lawyer. Next, he asked, “Can I put pants on first?”

“Sir, we gotta clear the house,” one agent responded. Another added, “We’re gonna clear the house, and as soon as we clear the house we’ll get you talking to your lawyer and we’ll get some pants on, okay?”

Agents offered to let Clark stand behind his car so neighbors couldn’t see him while they cleared the house, but could not let him wait in the garage as he’d requested.

