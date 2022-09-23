Georgia On My Mind

Trae Crowder lays out how important the races in Georgia is turning out to be.
By Chris capper LiebenthalSeptember 23, 2022

Trae Crowder, aka the Liberal Redneck, lays it all out on how the State of Georgia is at a precipice of doing something great or proving themselves to be irrevocably a backwater embarrassment to the country. I really liked the story about how Stacey Abrams sent the right into chasing their own tails over when is it actually a heartbeat. BTW, a friend of mine who is also a nurse points out that heart cells can beat in a petri dish, but in no way could it be called a viable fetus.

Open threat below...

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue