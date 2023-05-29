Stray Bullet Hits Toddler In The Head While Playing Outside Daycare

While a 2-year-old boy was playing outside his Utah daycare, he was struck by a stray bullet in our gun-saturated country.

People reports:

According to a Spanish Fork Police statement, the young boy was "bleeding from the face" after he seemingly fell while playing with other children in Leap Ahead Daycare's "vinyl-fenced area."

"Initially, we thought he just had tripped and hit his head," said Lane Mugleston, who owns the daycare with his wife, per CNN affiliate KSLTV.

The child's parents took him to the hospital after they were notified of the incident, the statement read.

However, police said, "It was not until at the hospital that doctors discovered through scans that the child had a small caliber bullet lodged in its head."

As of Tuesday, the child was still in the hospital but was "in stable condition and improving," according to the statement.

Mugleston told KSLTV, "The doctors are monitoring him, and they said that his vitals are good and expect a full recovery. So they think that that's a blessing."