Stray Bullet Hits Toddler In The Head While Playing Outside Daycare

While a 2-year-old boy was playing outside his Utah daycare, he was struck by a stray bullet in our gun-saturated country.
People reports:
According to a Spanish Fork Police statement, the young boy was "bleeding from the face" after he seemingly fell while playing with other children in Leap Ahead Daycare's "vinyl-fenced area."
"Initially, we thought he just had tripped and hit his head," said Lane Mugleston, who owns the daycare with his wife, per CNN affiliate KSLTV.
The child's parents took him to the hospital after they were notified of the incident, the statement read.
However, police said, "It was not until at the hospital that doctors discovered through scans that the child had a small caliber bullet lodged in its head."
As of Tuesday, the child was still in the hospital but was "in stable condition and improving," according to the statement.
Mugleston told KSLTV, "The doctors are monitoring him, and they said that his vitals are good and expect a full recovery. So they think that that's a blessing."
Police said officers identified a man shooting birds with a .22 caliber air rifle near the daycare.
"We do not believe that this was a targeted incident," Lt. Cory Slaymaker said. "We feel like this was more of an accident, and the person that probably did it doesn't even know that they did it."
It's not an "accident," though, because one of the basic rules in firearm safety is, 'Always be sure of your target and what's beyond It.' Otherwise, you could shoot a toddler in the head.