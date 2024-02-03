Late Night Music Club: Midnight Oil - Beds Are Burning

Beds Are Burning was the second single off of Midnight Oil's first album, Diesel and Dust. This song put the Australian band on the charts and kept them up there ever since. In 2001, the Australian Performing Right Association named it the Best Australian Song of all time. The video was taped during a live performance at the Together At Home 70s Fantasy Concert. I think it would be safe to say that it has been since remastered.

The song was written to draw attention to and to criticize the way that the Aboriginal tribes in Australia were being treated, from the dismal living conditions and health care to the fact that the Aboriginals were being forced off their lands (sound familiar?).