Rep. Crockett Explains Who’s Really Not Fit For Presidency

Rep. Jasmine Crockett put the “Biden age” issue in perfect perspective.
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 12, 2024

Crockett got to what is really at the heart of the 2024 presidential election: sanity. While Biden has always been a gaffe machine, sexual predator and Hitler channeler Trump is playing footsie with Russia to the point of saying he’d abandon NATO and possibly encourage Russia to attack a NATO country.

In other words, there shouldn’t even be any question as to which man is qualified to be president.

CROCKETT: Listen, this is absolutely ridiculous that we're even talking about the candidacy of a Donald Trump, someone who we know was always playing around with Russia, someone who encouraged the interference with our domestic elections in the first place. And the fact that he has not learned his lesson from losing his election, from his very ridiculous and dangerous rhetoric, tells us everything that we need to know.

I truly don't understand how and why anyone can see that this guy is a viable candidate. We are talking about someone that literally may start World War Three. It is just that deep. So, for everyone that thinks that they are now an expert in foreign policy, I need you to look up what happens when we don't do what we're supposed to do for our NATO countries. If you're going to be a foreign policy expert. Don't just be an expert in the Middle East. Become an expert in all of foreign policy and understand how dangerous this guy is.

Hear, hear.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon