AP Reporting Live From Outside The Trump Trial Courtroom

Opening statements in Donald Trump‘s hush money trial are set to begin in a New York court this morning. For the first time in history, prosecutors will present a criminal case against a former American president to a jury, accusing Trump of a scheme to prevent damaging stories about his personal life from becoming public.
That same scheme left Trump accused of violating federal election laws and New York state tax laws -- because, of course, he wrote off the Stormy Daniels payoff as a business expense.