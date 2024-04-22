AP Reporting Live From Outside The Trump Trial Courtroom

If you don't have cable, you can watch here.
By Susie MadrakApril 22, 2024

Via APNews.com:

Opening statements in Donald Trump‘s hush money trial are set to begin in a New York court this morning. For the first time in history, prosecutors will present a criminal case against a former American president to a jury, accusing Trump of a scheme to prevent damaging stories about his personal life from becoming public.

That same scheme left Trump accused of violating federal election laws and New York state tax laws -- because, of course, he wrote off the Stormy Daniels payoff as a business expense.

