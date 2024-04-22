AP Reporting Live From Outside The Trump Trial Courtroom

Via APNews.com:

Opening statements in Donald Trump‘s hush money trial are set to begin in a New York court this morning. For the first time in history, prosecutors will present a criminal case against a former American president to a jury, accusing Trump of a scheme to prevent damaging stories about his personal life from becoming public.

That same scheme left Trump accused of violating federal election laws and New York state tax laws -- because, of course, he wrote off the Stormy Daniels payoff as a business expense.

A brief preview of the expected testimony of former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker’s testimony on the Trump trial today … https://t.co/ZYjA2urUaa — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 22, 2024

“Maybe he gets hit by a truck,” Trump said to Michael Cohen on a 2018 phone call about David Pecker, then publisher of the National Enquirer, who was considering ending his longtime arrangement with Trump to keep accusations of the President’s sex crimes out of the press." --from… https://t.co/xvSRqUjkAg — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) April 21, 2024