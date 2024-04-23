Trump Furious Over No-Show Supporters At His Trial

Donald is sad! "Where my peeps?" he wants to know.

"As The New York Times puts it, the former president is not getting the circus he wanted," Mika Brzezinski said.

"The paper reports there were only a handful of Trump supporters outside yesterday morning, and they were outnumbered by the Trump detractors, who had signs about his alleged affair with an adult film actress. The former president tried to rally his followers with a long post on his social media site just before 7:00 yesterday morning. He'd post later that the courthouse is completely closed down, which it is not, suggesting the poor turnout was a plot against his supporters."

Mika doesn't think it's wise.

"I mean, I know there's going to be this hearing before court resumes today about the gag order. I just wonder, I mean, Donald Trump wants to be careful about asking people to come and rally. I mean, the last time he was pushing people to show up somewhere, there was an insurrection on the Capitol. He was saying, 'I'll meet you there.' I don't think he should be telling -- I'm not a lawyer, but it seems to me that he might want to just go to court, and not as people to show up in his defense."

Scarborough went on to remind us how Trump loves to manipulate crowd photos.

"He's obsessed with this stuff. I will say, he told them to congregate peacefully. Maybe that's where the misstep was for Donald Trump because nobody showed up. I mean, so it is maddening to him. Everything seems to be going against him. He's having to sit in this courtroom," Scarborough said.

"I thought it was fascinating last night on Fox News, you actually had Fox News hosts complaining that he was too old. He was a 77-year-old man. Who would make a 77-year-old sit down all day? That's what a lot of 77-year-old men do. They sit down all day. They watch the Atlanta Braves. I know, my dad was one of them. But a lot of people sit down all day.

"He's just going crazy and, to add insult to injury, of course, he's been outnumbered by people that are having, you know -- his supporters are outnumbered by people that are holding up signs about porn stars."

Trump, speaking before entering the courtroom, again calls for MAGA protests outside the NYC courthouse where he's being tried pic.twitter.com/DBUnAlNc7N — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2024