Joe Biden Talked About Democracy. Trump Talked About Himself.

What else is new?
By Susie MadrakJuly 5, 2024

Morning Joe did a compare and contrast with July 4th messages from President Biden and Trump:

"We're the only nation on the earth founded on an idea, not ethnicity, not geography, not anything else, on an idea. Now, decades later, we must look at ourselves and ask the question, will we stand for freedom again? Will we stand for democracy? Will we stand together as Americans? I believe we will and we can," the president said.

"How moving," Joe Scarborough said. "That was part of President Joe Biden's message at the Fourth of July celebration on the White House South Lawn yesterday, talking about how America is an idea.

"Donald Trump had his own ideas on how he would celebrate the Fourth of July. He used a holiday message to once again air grievances. In a series of independent posts, the former president barely mentioned America.

"Starting off by writing, 'Happy Fourth of July to all, including our highly incapable president who uses prosecutors to go after political opponents. USA.' In total, Trump mentioned America just one time in his Fourth of July posts -- and I know this will shock you -- saying, 'Make America Great Again.'"

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon