New Candidate Alert In Wisconsin-- Meet Eric Wilson

Eric Wilson is a Bernie-grade progressive Democrat running for Wisconsin's Third Congressional district, a swing district that has 6 universities and progressive hubs throughout Western Wisconsin. He’s the only candidate fighting for Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, Responsible Gun Ownership, a ceasefire in Gaza, and student loan forgiveness. This is exactly the platform that will energize people this fall in one of the nation’s top 10 red to blue flippable seats.

Eric has had a successful career in healthcare IT and housing and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a degree in economics. His life has been marked by personal challenges, including years of personal healthcare issues. Those challenges have given him a unique perspective on our broken healthcare system. It was only during his sophomore year of college that he was able to undergo the necessary reconstructive surgery to live a normal life. After complications and a total of 15 surgeries, he was left with serious medical debt.



Eric believes that no one should have to fight for their health and their finances at the same time. That's why he supports a Medicare for All system. The first time we spoke with him he noted that



“Having to choose between whether you can afford the care you need or if you should just suffer is inhumane.”

Earlier this year, Western Wisconsin saw the closure of two hospitals and 19 clinics in one community that had been serving them for over a century due to financial challenges. This has left many without access to essential healthcare services, highlighting a systemic issue that threatens to spread nationwide. As one of the wealthiest nations in the world, it's unacceptable that we don't have a healthcare system that provides for everyone.

“As someone who has personally fought through our for-profit healthcare system just to try to survive and continues to as I help my father navigate his treatments for his stage four prostate cancer,” he told us “I see daily how the system is broken. We can't continue to allow insurance companies and drug companies to decimate our livelihood just so they can make money. I will fight every day to make sure that people have access to the healthcare they deserve. No one deserves to be without healthcare. Period.”

Watch the video above and if you can, please donate so Eric Wilson can bring his populist message to every Wisconsin voter who needs to hear it:

https://secure.actblue.com/contribute/page/blueamerica18?refcode=CnL&tandembox=show Credit: Blue America

Thanks for always doing what you can to help make this a better world,

Howie, for the entire Blue America team