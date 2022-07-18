This Senate Candidate Can Rock Missouri

For the last few days, Missouri Senate candidate Lucas Kunce has been campaigning against West Virginia conservative Joe Manchin.

“During my 13 years in the U.S. Marines,” he told his supporters yesterday, “I watched corrupt, career politicians like Joe Manchin and Josh Hawley waste trillions of dollars and thousands of lives on pointless wars for oil and ‘nation building’ abroad. They’d spend anything to line the pockets of their corporate donors. But now, when it’s time to nation build our own country, they block investments into our own people and our own communities because the shady special interests and massive corporations bankrolling their campaigns said so. We can’t afford any more corporate-funded elites in Congress. That’s why I don’t take a cent of corporate PAC money and don’t pull any punches when it comes to taking on Big Pharma, defense contractors, Wall Street, the fossil fuel industry OR their corrupt allies in Congress.”

Starting today, Blue America is running a series of 4 independent Facebook and Instagram ads across Missouri on behalf of Lucas’ campaign. (He doesn’t know.) Here’s one of the ads:

Our pitch is that Blue America is proud to endorse Lucas Kunce for U.S. Senate in Missouri. He's a marine veteran, Missourian, anti-trust advocate, and Democrat running for U.S. Senate to fundamentally change who has power in our country. His primary opponent, Trudy Busch Valentine, is a billionaire heiress who is self-funding her campaign. (Their beer is also nothing but weak sauce.)

Lucas' campaign is powered by everyday people, making small contributions to help put a working-class champion in the Senate. He's ahead in the polls, but needs all the support he can get to win this primary and have the best chance of going toe-to-toe with the dangerous, criminally-indicted Republican frontrunner and making it to the Senate in November. Donate to our slate to help Lucas and other independent-minded progressives join the ones we helped elect in previous cycles, like Pramila Jayapal, AOC, Jamie Raskin, Elizabeth Warren, Cori Bush, Mondaire Jones, Ted Lieu and Bernie.

Our budget will allow us to show the ad for this whole week to registered voters in every county in Missouri. If you contribute to our IE Committee here it will allow us to run the ad for a longer period of time. It costs us $100 a day. However, a more important contribution is one directly to Lucas’ campaign here. If you can only do one, please send it to that direct Senate 2022 link.

It’s almost unimaginable for a Democrat to win in Missouri. But you know what’s even rarer? The Democrats with as compelling a candidate as Lucas Kunce. I doubt there is a candidate running for the Senate who would shake up that body more forcefully and more functionally than Lucas. Let’s help get this guy elected!