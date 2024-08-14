Liz Truss Storms Off Stage After Lettuce Prank

Truss's speaking tour in support of Donald Trump has not quite gone according to plan, as she stormed off stage after seeing the lettuce-emblazoned banner. Two years on and the joke is still funny. Chased from office by a head of lettuce and now chased off stage by a head of lettuce.

Source: The Independent

Liz Truss stormed off stage at an event to promote her book on after a banner featuring a lettuce was unfurled behind her as part of a stunt by a campaign group.

The former prime minister, who lasted just 49 days in office, was addressing an audience in Suffolk on Tuesday when the banner, emblazoned with the vegetable and carrying the words “I crashed the economy”, was unveiled.

The stunt was a reference to the challenge set by the Daily Star newspaper in October 2022 to see if Ms Truss’s premiership could outlast the shelf life of a head of iceberg lettuce.

The salad leaves lasted longer than the Tory prime minister’s government, which collapsed in the wake of a largely unfunded mini-budget which caused mortgages across the UK to skyrocket.

A video of the prank this week shows Ms Truss saying: “I support Trump and I want him to win... But the, it’s what I was saying about incumbents, I think the average American is not doing well.”

Ms Truss appeared to be visibly irritated by the prank, saying “that’s not funny”, before collecting her belongings and leaving the stage.