A-hole MAGAt Tries To 'Educate' Warnock About MLK

While hosting a Trump rally in Atlanta, Georgia, RSBN host Robert McNeily smeared Senator Raphael Warnock (because the Senator supports a woman's right to choose) by claiming Martin Luther King was "pro-life," years before Roe v Wade ever existed.

I've listened to some weird takes before by right-wing Christian nationalist agitators and MAGAts, but this one is so offensive it's hard to put into words.

This idiot relays a supposed conversation with Sen. Warnock on a plane, when he told the Georgia lawmaker it was off the record.

McNeily claims to be heavily influenced by MLK, who "hated slavery," and then segued into a lie-fest for the ages. Only MAGA media would have a white asswipe RSBN host say he understands MLK's legacy better than Senator Raphael Warnock.

MCNEILY: An amazing history in this city and of course we know Sherman's March to the Sea which is you know a sad history in our moment but really was fought in a very bloody way at the end to not only unify the country but to end the horrible practice of slavery that was in the South. But really the civil rights movement born in so many ways out of Atlanta, Georgia and we stand on the shoulders of giants here in this beautiful Peach state and ironically actually when I was headed up to Detroit, Michigan guess who was on my flight? The Senator Reverend Warnock. I actually asked him a question off the record. I introduced myself as you know Bobby McNeily from RSBN. He knew, he knows who we are and I said just off the record sir quick question. He was very standoffish actually very rude. I asked him how he could be a pastor at Martin Luther King's Church, the same church that Martin Luther King Jr.'s father preached from. It's been in the King's name for so long it's such a great legacy, and be this so-called pro-choice pastor.

This is the question he asked Senator Warnock?

How can a lily-white MAGAt that enables white supremacy question Warnock over MLK's legacy, or his own? To my knowledge, MLK never commented on abortion since there wasn't a pro-life/anti-women's right to control her body movement until the Supreme Court decided Roe v Wade in 1973. McNeily is stupider than I thought.

If Warnock was rude to him, I say he didn't go far enough. I would have told him to go fck himself and asked flight attendants to remove this idiot from his sight.

Off the record means off the record. You do not get to elaborate on Warnock's response, no matter how he responds, in an off-the-record comment. But, he's a MAGAt, so nuff said.

Then McNeily completely rewrites MLK's legacy by calling him a "pro-life activist" in the vein of today's evangelical wingnuts.

MCNEILY: It's really disturbing and I was also curious as to why he was going to Detroit did not care to answer but we can I'll let the viewers draw certain conclusions with that but we do know that Reverend Warnock; if you go to the website over there at the First Baptist Church in Atlanta. So sad what they've done to Martin Luther King's legacy -- who was a great pro-life activist and a great man -- who wanted to work with all sides in order to find civil rights and common ground and literally be in persona Christi if you will it's something we use in Catholic terms and although he was a great Baptist minister in persona Christ is being the hands and feet of Christ, and that's how we should act as believers in the Bible, and that's what Martin Luther King did ultimately sacrificing himself at 39, for this country and a man who has inspired me greatly. The idea of non-violence in preaching not only the word but civics and bringing people together -- sad to see someone like Warnock who has taken his place. HOST: Yes ,and President Trump has a similar message of "dream big" like that "I have a dream" speech that Martin Luther King Jr. said on the Washington Mall.

This a-holes sure loves his run-on sentences. And loves to forget that racist America killed MLK while he was involved in a Labor Union strike in Memphis. All the liberal causes MLK fought for - Labor rights, equal housing access, and yes, reparations - are forgotten by today's conservatives.

MAGA is desperate, mean, and stupid.