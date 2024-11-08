Petty Scott Jennings Takes His Revenge Against Never Trumpers

Some gloating here from Scott Jennings, as CNN's resident Trump apologist took delight in slagging the Never Trump movement, the Lincoln Project, and other former Republicans saying they've "bilked millions upon millions upon millions of dollars from Democratic donors." Members of that movement have ridiculed Jennings and others of his ilk given prominent places in the mainstream media to normalize Trump's antics. And now it's time for some Scott Jennings' payback.

Whether one agrees with Jenning's assessment of Never Trumpers as grifters or not, it's clear from the exit polls that Nikki Haley voters voted Republican again (just as most of us expected they would), as Trump's share of Republican voters went up compared to 2020. And way up among independents.

Source: Real Clear Politics