Petty Scott Jennings Takes His Revenge Against Never Trumpers

Some gloating here from Scott Jennings, as CNN's resident Trump apologist took delight in slagging the Never Trump movement, the Lincoln Project, and other former Republicans saying they've "bilked millions upon millions upon millions of dollars from Democratic donors." Members of that movement have ridiculed Jennings and others of his ilk given prominent places in the mainstream media to normalize Trump's antics. And now it's time for some Scott Jennings' payback.
Whether one agrees with Jenning's assessment of Never Trumpers as grifters or not, it's clear from the exit polls that Nikki Haley voters voted Republican again (just as most of us expected they would), as Trump's share of Republican voters went up compared to 2020. And way up among independents.
Source: Real Clear Politics
KASIE HUNT, CNN: This Never-Trump movement inside the Republican Party, honestly, not borne out here today.
SCOTT JENNINGS, CNN: Bang-up job, guys. I mean -- this "Never-Trump" whole complex that grew over the last several years, nothing has ever failed as hard in politics as this. The Lincoln Project, all these people that bilked millions upon millions upon millions of dollars from Democratic donors, and all the eggs that was put in this basket. The split was amazing. Trump got like 94 percent of Republicans. I don't think they accomplished anything, except probably build a bunch of beach houses. That's about what they did.
Republicans being lectured to, condescended to, browbeaten by all these folks over the last -- look, at some juncture, it's OK if we have different opinions about the election. You don't have to beat people to death over it. And the more you do that, the more it drives people away. Total failure.