WHOA! MAGA Media Personality Explodes & Storms Off Set!

Back in the pre-Trump-bare-election-win days (yep, ignore the usual b.s. from the corporate media, as I said on my livestream last week, there were a ton of votes left in California and by the time they're done Kamala may only lose by 1.5% or less of the popular vote) I put together this video, and I think it's even more relevant now. Because it shows MAGA men for who they are: fragile, flaccid little losers who just try to talk tough. We should be reminding Americans of this every day, because it's time to get back up, dust ourselves off and remember who we are, and who they are.

In any case, talk show host Hugh Hewitt stormed out of a Washington Post webcast in a whiny, wussy, wimpy fit after attacking Jonathan Capehart. Ya see, Capehart dared... OMG!..respond, smacking the pusillanimous punk Hewitt down (rhetorically). As they engage in their fake-tough-guy bravado and talk of a big win, remind them it was little, like Trump's...crowds, and Hugh Hewitt The Weak is the perfect example of what they're truly made.

