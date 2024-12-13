Donald Walks Back Campaign Promise To Bring Down Grocery Prices

For the red hats who voted for Donald, thinking he would miraculously lower the price of eggs and other grocery items once he takes office, they've been played for suckers. We saw this coming.

Donald walked that promise back in an interview with Time magazine for its "Person of the Year," a title already feeding his massive ego on Truth Social. Donald told Time that his upcoming presidency wouldn’t be a failure if he failed to bring the price of groceries down.

Via Time:

Yet, already, the president-elect is moving the goalposts on some of his pledges, like lowering the price of groceries. “I’d like to bring them down. It’s hard to bring things down once they’re up. You know, it’s very hard." Trump said.

You don't say.

HuffPost reports:

Nevertheless, Trump repeatedly told voters during the campaign that electing him president would cause prices to tumble. Prices will come down,” Trump said during a rally in August. “You just watch: They’ll come down, and they’ll come down fast, not only with insurance, with everything.” “We will end inflation and make America affordable again, and we’re going to get the prices down; we have to get them down,” Trump said at a rally in September. “It’s too much. Groceries, cars, everything. We’re going to get the prices down.” “We will cut your taxes and inflation, slash your prices, raise your wages, and bring thousands of factories back to America,” Trump said at a Georgia rally in October, reciting a line he used in speeches at several other events.

And then there's this:

Lyin' J.D. Vance made the same promises. Sane Americans saw through his bullshit. Unfortunately, after Donald's stunning 'victory,' we realized that some of our neighbors, family, and friends threw the rest of us under the bus for the price of eggs. Fuck all of them. We warned them.