'We Are So Cooked': Laura Loomer Freaks Out Over James Comer's Support For AOC

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) faced backlash from Laura Loomer, an insider close to President-elect Donald Trump, after he endorsed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Arthel Neville noted that Comer was a "member of the AOC fan club."

"What leadership qualities would make Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez an effective oversight ranking member?" Neville asked.

"So the Democrats have nowhere to go but up," Comer argued. "Jamie Raskin has been wrong."

"Yeah, well, she's better spoken," he continued. "Look, I think that the Democrats are turning on AOC. My endorsement of AOC is probably hurting her, which I think is amusing."

According to Comer, Ocasio-Cortez was a "real Democrat" because she "believes in wokeism."

"So if the Democrats want a real Democrat to lead the Oversight Committee on their side, I think AOC is perfect for them," he remarked. "If that tells you anything about the Democrats on the Oversight Committee, I think AOC is the best they got."

Following the interview, Loomer attacked Comer in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"James Comer @RepJamesComer is on Fox News right now simping for AOC, saying he 'endorses her' to be on the Oversight committee," Loomer wrote. "We are so cooked. We have the absolute worst leadership in the GOP."

"It's so embarrassing. He's a clown."