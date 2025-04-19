C&L's Late Night Music Club With Joe Walsh

This man is a living legend
By John AmatoApril 19, 2025

Joe Walsh has been one of my favorite rock guitar players and at 77, is still rocking the house down with The Eagles.

They just ended a massive stay at The Sphere Saturday which was an incredible technological and musical event and achievement.

They are coming back in the fall and if you can do it, I highly recommend going to Las Vegas to see the show. It will blow your mind.

I found this video and it's really cool watching Joe and Paul discuss his playing.

Open thread away while you get on your Rocky Mountain High.

Discussion

