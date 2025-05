First Draft - irked on May Day;

Joe.My.God. - Devin Nunes moooves Trump Media to Florida, the Magic Kingdom of Graft!

Mock Paper Scissors - what fresh hell ...?

No More Mr. Nice Blog - NYT editorial board calls for anti-Trump activism;

The BradBlog - 100 Daze (with driftglass and Digby).

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with 'for MBRU' in the subject line).