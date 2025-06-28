Chesebro Disbarred In New York For Fake Elector Scheme

Former Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro has been disbarred in the State of New York for being the "architect" of Trump's fake elector scheme in his attempt to steal the 2020 elections:

“We note that respondent’s criminal conduct—conspiracy to commit filing false documents—is unquestionably serious, inasmuch as he admitted to unlawfully conspiring to knowingly file a document in a public record having reason to know that such document is false or contains a materially false, fictitious or fraudulent statement or representation, with one or more of the co-conspirators doing any overt act to effect the object of the conspiracy,” the decision read. "On that basis alone, respondents conduct brings into question his integrity and fitness to continue engaging in the practice of law in New York," the appellate court said of the Harvard Law School grad. The court also found that on "a larger scale," Chesebro's conduct "undercuts the very notion of our constitutional democracy that he, as an attorney, swore an oath to uphold.” The panel also noted Chesebro’s “cavalier attitude regarding his actions, particularly in the face of his extensive ground in areas of constitutional and election law, largely aggravates his conduct.”

Given that Chesebro and his co-conspirators Rudy Guiliani and John Eastman have all been disbarred in various states and that there have been charges and indictments in many more states, it's absolutely maddening that Trump eluded justice and is being allowed to systematically destroy the country for his own profit.

I just wonder what the statute of limitations are for such crimes. I mean, TACO Trump has to leave office at some point. Thinking that he's only delayed the inevitable would make the next three and a half years much easier to bear.