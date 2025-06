Blood in the Machine - this is the gentle singularity?

Lawfare - Ukraine pursues justice for Russian officials’ war crimes in absentia;

Reading the Pictures - Oval Office as Demon’s Lair;

The Editorial Board - why Jeffries and Schumer are silent on Trump’s warmongering;

The Smirking Chimp - the most dangerous corporation in America.

Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with ‘for MBRU' in the subject line).