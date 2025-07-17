Ukraine Credits 'Agent Melania' With Changing Trump's Mind

What began as a playful meme now has the Russians convinced it's real, accusing Melania Trump of working for Ukraine.
By Ed ScarceJuly 17, 2025

At times, it's really hard to tell what the Russians believe and what part of it is an act, like professional wrestling. And so it was yesterday when KremlinTV started lashing out at Melania Trump, calling her an agent of Ukraine. They seemed serious this time, though, as they also accompanied their report with obligatory nude modelling photos of her to show their disrespect.

In the video above, they start talking about Melania at about the 2:30 mark. h/t Julia Davis/Russian Media Monitor, as always.

Source: Deutsche Welle

Ukraine has, seemingly, a surprise advocate in the White House: First Lady Melania Trump.

A flurry of laudatory posts shared across Ukrainian social media this week came after US President Donald Trump revealed that his wife had taken to pointing out the contradictions in his negotiations with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, toward a deal to end the war in Ukraine.
...

"I go home, I tell the first lady: 'I spoke with Vladimir today. We had a wonderful conversation,'" Trump said. "She said: 'Oh really? Another city was just hit.'"

On platforms such as X and Telegram, Ukrainian social media users shared posts and memes welcoming Melania Trump's apparent role.

"So all this time Melania was for us?" the prominent blogger Ihor Lachenkov posted.

"Melania for President of the United States ?" a Telegram account with 1.5 million followers wrote.

Many have dubbed her "Agent Melania Trumpenko" and modified photos of the first lady to attach Ukrainian iconography to her clothing.

Others have used memes to poke fun at the suggestion that the first lady was the crucial voice that changed the US position on Ukraine.

It started here.

And the memes began immediately.

The Russians, Fox News, the New York Post, and other purveyors of disinformation thought it was real though, and treated it as such.

