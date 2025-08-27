Congressional MAGAts Are Frequent Clients Of Trangender Escorts

Washington DC's most secretive sex workers say they are being paid thousands of dollars for late-night trysts with the very same Republican lawmakers who publicly rail against them. Via The Daily Mail:

In a series of bombshell interviews with the Daily Mail, transgender escorts in the nation's capital revealed buttoned-up GOP officials are among their most loyal — and discreet — customers.

The revelations mark the latest in a stream of sex scandals for the Republican Party, and come as the Trump administration takes a tough stand against trans people in areas such as the military and sports.

'They absolutely demonize us in public but use us behind closed doors,' said one of the women, who advertises herself online as a $1,000-per-hour 'curvy blonde trans girl' and has tens of thousands of followers on X and OnlyFans. 'This is a story that needs to be told.'

Her account was echoed by others in the capital's underground sex scene, who described a world of NDAs, covert messages and hotel suites where prominent Republicans indulge in precisely the same behavior they attack on the campaign trail.

The lawmakers are also understood to use Grindr and other hookup apps, and to pay sex workers in cash or through encrypted transfer apps to avoid detection.

One escort, who calls herself a 'thick body goddess', told the Daily Mail she was aware of 'a lot of juicy dirt' taking place after dark around Capitol Hill.