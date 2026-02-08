Critics Flood Utah Republican With Receipts Over His 'This Is Not A Thing' Post

Sen. Mike Lee challenged folks on the Bad App to prove Georgia Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff's claim about the closure of rural hospitals under Trump, and it didn't go down well for the Utah Republican.

"Trump was supposed to fight for the working class; instead, he's literally closing rural clinics and hospitals to cut taxes for George Soros and Elon Musk," Ossoff said. That was too much for Lee, who posted a challenge.

"I challenge anyone making this absurd accusation to name one rural hospital or clinic Trump has closed—either “to cut taxes for George Soros and Elon Musk” or otherwise," he wrote. "No one can. This is not a thing."

Ahh, but it is a thing, you big doofus. According to reports from late 2025 and early 2026, Trump's Big, Hideous Bill has been recognized as a significant driver of heightened closure threats and reduced services at numerous rural hospitals. The law, designed to cut federal Medicaid spending by over $900 billion over a decade, imposed severe financial strain on many hospitals already in precarious positions.

The Internet brought receipts.

Despite Republican lies, the fact is that Trump cut taxes for the rich while gutting healthcare for working class Americans.

• Glenn Medical Center (Willows, CA)

• Stilwell Memorial (Stilwell, OK)

• Glenn Medical Center (Willows, CA)
• Stilwell Memorial (Stilwell, OK)
• Northern Light Inland (Waterville, ME)

• Stilwell Memorial (Stilwell, OK)

• Northern Light Inland (Waterville, ME)



Comment below if rural hospitals in your community have closed since Trump took office.

Glenn Medical Center “which for more than seven decades has treated residents of its small farm town about 75 miles north of Sacramento” closed in October

because of a decision by the Trump administration https://t.co/NUYHXj6ANe — Steve Rhodes (@tigerbeat) February 8, 2026

•Valley Community Hospital

•Northern Light Inland Hospital

•Lawrence Medical Center

•Stilwell Memorial Hospital

•Glenn Medical Center

•Curtis Medical Center

•Ammonoosuc Community Health Services (Franconia site)

•St Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital (OB unit closure)… — Scottiev (@scottiev) February 8, 2026

Yeah, so it is a thing, and most of us in Sane America saw it coming. The problem is that Republicans didn't give a shit as they gave billionaires another tax cut while premiums are skyrocketing for the rest of us, and rural hospitals are closing.