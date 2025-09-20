Judge Has Already Struck Down Trump's Stupid Lawsuit Against The NYT

The judge called the lawsuit “decidedly improper and impermissible."
By Red PainterSeptember 20, 2025

Donald Trump's ridiculous lawsuit against the New York Times has already been thrown out of court by a federal judge in Florida. This was a defamation and libel lawsuit filed because the NYT hurt his delicate feelings because they said truthful things that made him sadz.

HIs 85-page lawsuit accused the newspaper and its reporters of "defaming him in a book and three articles he said were false and defamatory.”

Sure, Jan.

The 85-page complaint was ridiculous. The judge overseeing the case called it “decidedly improper and impermissible." Judge Merryday, a Bush appointee, issued a "scathing ruling on Friday, lambasting the president and his lawyers for the lawsuit."

In his ruling, he said:

“In this action, a prominent American citizen (perhaps the most prominent American citizen) alleges defamation by a prominent American newspaper publisher (perhaps the most prominent American newspaper publisher) and by several other corporate and natural persons. Alleging only two simple counts of defamation, the complaint consumes eighty-five pages. Count I appears on page eighty, and Count II appears on page eighty-three.”

I guess the first 79 pages were talking about how great Trump is.

The New York Times was pleased with the ruling, saying: “We welcome the judge’s quick ruling, which recognized that the complaint was a political document rather than a serious legal filing."

The White House Of Propaganda was sadz, saying in a statement: “President Trump will continue to hold the Fake News accountable through this powerhouse lawsuit against the New York Times, its reporters, and Penguin Random House, in accordance with the judge’s direction on logistics."

The judge has given Trump 28 days to file an amended complaint AND has limited it to under 40 pages....which gives the lawyers 39 pages to compliment Trump.

