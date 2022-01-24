Sarah Palin Has Covid Again And It's Messing With Her NYT Lawsuit

Palin's lawsuit against the New York Times is delayed because she's tested positive for Covid for the second time.
Credit: @bluegal (Composite)
By Frances Langum
January 24, 2022

Oh dear. We don't wish Covid on anyone, but news is news.

Sarah Palin has tested positive for Covid. Again.

At the Turning Point USA Conference in December Palin told a cheering crowd that she would get the vaccine "over her dead body."

Back in April of 2021, Palin tested positive for Covid for the first time, and she seemed more, well, sane, suggesting that people wear masks and do whatever they could to "stop the spread."

And now her lawsuit against the New York Times is put on hold because of her positive Covid test. CNN:

The delay was announced by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan at a hearing.

Rakoff first announced that Palin had tested positive earlier Monday morning. "She is, of course, unvaccinated," Rakoff said then.

The case is, at its heart, about the limits of First Amendment protections and the standard set in the landmark New York Times vs. Sullivan case. Specifically, the standard that a public figure must prove an outlet operated with "actual malice" when it published defamatory information. Palin has argued The Times did, and The Times has said it made an honest error.

Once Palin is recovered from Covid, she'll have to prove in court that The New York Times "damaged her" with "actual malice" when they immediately apologized for linking her PAC's "crosshairs ad" with the shooting of Gabby Giffords.

I don't think anyone could damage Sarah Palin more than she has herself.

