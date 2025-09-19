Sen Hirono Has Perfect Retort To Loeffler’s Unhinged Attack

Kelly Loeffler, the former senator and current Small Business Administration head under Donald Trump, tried to leverage MAGA’s attacks on free speech against Sen. Mazie Hirono.

Hirono is one of the U.S. senators behind a bill to exempt small businesses from Trump’s tariffs and to refund tariffs already paid.

In a video tweeted by Loeffler, Hirono says the bill “will provide some relief for the millions of small businesses in our country who are taking it in the neck with these tariffs.”

The SBA website says it is there to “help small business owners and entrepreneurs pursue the American dream.” It calls itself “the nation’s only go-to resource and voice for small businesses.”

Apparently, somebody at the SBA forgot to note that loyalty to Donald Trump is Job One.

Hirono must have hit a nerve. The supposedly pro-small businesses Loeffler is apparently just fine with destroying them with Trump tariffs. Hirono said nothing even remotely violent or threatening, at least not in the clip Loeffler tweeted. Yet she attacked Hirono with the obvious lie that her “disgraceful comment is shocking even by your own low standards, @MazieHirono. Fair trade isn’t the problem - your calculated, violent rhetoric is.”

Rather than apologize or get defensive, Hirono doubled down, still without a hint of violence:

You're right. I should have been more direct: Small businesses are getting fucked by your disastrous tariffs.

Nicely done, Senator!