Trump Tries To Take Credit For Biden's $35 Insulin Cap

Trump tried to take credit for the $35 insulin cap that President Biden made permanent with the Inflation Reduction Act during a presser this Tuesday. Of course this was cued up by some MAGA excuse for a "reporter" that they've loaded up the White House Press Corps with.

MAGA REPORTER: Mr. President, in your first term, when you the price of insulin, Biden later came in and tried to steal credit for that. Do you think that — do you worry that the Democrats are going to try to steal credit for these historic cuts?

TRUMP: Yeah. It's very I really appreciate your question, because I did. I cut the price of insulin down to $35, and the problem is with many of these things — and in this case, it's going to be pretty quick but oftentimes, you'll do something medically because of the process, and it won't be seen for two or three years.

That happened also with a couple, I could say four different things, but just if you talk about insulin. So it was $200, $300, $500 and you couldn't get it and I got it down to $35.

And I said, I hope I win the next election because otherwise whoever wins is going to take credit for it. Well, what happened is we did win the election. We did great. But unfortunately it didn't work out that way from a practical standpoint.

And Biden, when I saw him get up and take credit for the $35, and even less, insulin, that was 1000 % lower than what it was just previous. Boy, I tell you, I didn't like it. I didn't like it.

So I did the best I could to let him know we did it because we wanted to be given credit. But we are the ones that got insulin down to that number. And you're right, they tried to take credit for it. They had nothing to do. In fact, they didn't even know what happened.

All of a sudden, the insulin price kicked in at $35, and they asked Biden about it. He had no idea what the hell they were talking about. But after they explained, and they didn't really explain to him because he was not capable really of understanding. But when they went out and talked about it, they acted like it was a great feat by Biden. It had nothing to do with him. And it continues, and we'll get it down even further, but insulin was, people weren't taking it, I would imagine. They just... (RFK Jr. sneezes behind him.) ... they couldn't have take it. God bless you, Bobby. I hope I didn't catch COVID just there.