C&L's Best Horror Movies Of 2025: 'Weapons'

Zach Cregger's follow-up to The Barbarian cements his reputation as a horror master.
By John AmatoOctober 30, 2025

Weapons:

Zach Cregger's follow-up to The Barbarian cements his reputation as a horror master.

Brian Tallerico:

Cregger divides his story into character-driven chapters, giving it a more ensemble feel than if the narrative had moved in a straight line. So, after learning about Justine’s traumatic existence, which sets a tone for the film with an excellently prickly performance from the “Ozark” Emmy winner, we jump back in time to learn more about Archer Graff (Josh Brolin), the devastated father of one of the missing children.

Some of the events from Justine’s story converge with Archer’s, allowing us to see them in a different light. Some will surely argue that this sort of narrative gamesmanship is a shallow trick, but I see it as a feature, not a bug. It’s a film driven by competing narratives and hidden secrets. It’s a movie about what’s in your neighbor’s basement or something deadly in a criminal’s pocket, something waiting to jump out and hurt you.

There's a guest star that shows up and is exceptional.

Open Thread...

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon