C&L's Best Horror Movies Of 2025 For Halloween

Happy Halloween!!!

This is my favorite time of year so I come bearing gifts which is the above video.

So in honor of Halloween, I've posted a horror classic from 1975 called "Amelia," starring Karen Black. It's the entire segment based on a great Richard Matheson story called "Prey," but was adapted for the Trilogy of Terror horror film.

Now for my list of best horror for 2025. I didn't have time to watch all the scary flicks for Halloween so this list will be completed as the year unfolds. I'm watching The Long Walk on Halloween.

These are in no order. I would say the three best were "Sinners," Bring Her Back," and "Weapons."

28 Years Later.

The latest film from Danny Boyle and Alex Garland is an excellent sequel. It doesn't break the mold, but continually holds your attention.

Together

The title says it all. When I saw the trailer, I was not that inclined to race to see this flick, but when I did, boy was I mistaken. The husband and wife team of Alison Bree and Dave Frano, along with Michael Spanks' great writing and directing have crafted a gem.

Bring Her Back

Talk to Me, released in 2022 by Danny and Michael Philippou is one of my favorite horror movies of this decade. They followed that up with an unrelenting visceral, and vicious, tome of loss. Sally Hawkins has never been better. There are scenes that may stay with you for years.

It Feeds

This low budget entry may not make many top horror lists on the web, but I found it very entertaining.

The Monkey:

What do you get when you properly mix horror, Stephen King, and humor into a film? The Monkey. Oz Perkins creates a milieu of fun and surprising kills that terrifies and amuses at the same time.

Sinners:

What an incredible hodgepodge of so many different cultural influences, helmed by a great director and the riveting performance by Michael B. Jordan as marauding twins anchor the movie. I challenge anyone to not love dancing and singing vampires.

Companion:

I didn’t read any of the plot lines before I watched it, but I must say it was a lot of fun. Sophie Thatcher continues her excellent work and led the way for truly terrifying film.

Get Away:

I must admit I am in Aisling Bea fanboy and when I saw she was in this movie. I had to watch it. I've never been a big fan of comedy/horror, but this year breaks that pattern and with the aid of Nick Frost, Get Away turned what was a Wicker Man vibe into something much different.

The Damned:

I needed to put a blanket on myself watching this movie that was released on January 3rd because the environment was so freaking cold. It's a slow burn, but the dread builds from the first frame and continues till the end.

Presence:

Steven Soderbergh continues making great movies. While not big on jump scares whihc is a plus in this case, Presence captures your attention and holds it.



The Rule of Jenny Penn:

How can a thriller be bad when you have Jonathan Lithgow pitted against Jeffrey Rush in an elder care facility. Lithgow takes a nasty turn as a long-term resident with a disturbing puppet on his hand and bullies his way through the community. Rush, who suffered a stroke takes him on.

Warfare:

While not technically a horror movie, but this film is experienced rather than viewed. Based on a true account of Navy SEAL's being trapped in Iraq in 2006, Alex Garland proves again why he stays a step above.

Rent

Final Destination: Bloodlines

The sixth and final installment of the Final Destination series hit it out of the park. The Rube Goldberg tricks used to kill off people was exceptional. Death is unhappy and the Grim Reaper takes an all-in-the family approach to its duties, which is different than the other movies. The late great Tony Todd makes his last film appearance in a film and is a welcome sight.

Heart Eyes

Heart Eyes is a slasher/romcom horror comedy that is worth a look. Variety: "A masked psychopath who only strikes on Valentine’s Day mistakes a cynical ad exec and her hopelessly romantic colleague as a killable couple in this highly entertaining genre mashup."

Hallow Road

The film is more like a play, but Hallow Road holds some cool surprises and thrills, especially delivered by the excellent Matthew Reeves and Rosamund Pike.

Weapons:

Zach Cregger's follow-up to The Barbarian cements his reputation as a horror master.

Tell us what you've seen in the comment section.

UPDATE:

The Long Walk

I just finished the movie while eating some chicken parmigiana and while not being a true horror movie in the conventional sense - it was a dystopian nightmare that was hard to look away from.

Dangerous Animals

Jai Courtney is the protagonist in Sean Byrne's latest horror tome. Instead of a whacked out family, he featured a serial killer who likes to feed his victims to the sharks.

It's worth a look.