'Get A Room': Everyone Cringes As Stephen Miller Heaps Adulation On Trump

Now we're at the daily part where everyone at the table heaps praise on the narcissistic president. White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller licked Trump's boots so hard, he's going to have a leather taste in his mouth for weeks. But this is precisely how you get this president to do your bidding. We've seen all of this before, as Trump takes it in, his supply giving him what he needs to survive: adulation. For Sane America, it's like a glimpse into another world.

"Let me just say, Mr. President, that this country was going to die without you," Miller said. "This country was going to actually die without you. That's what we were facing in 2024."

"We've been invaded for four years," he continued. "Our communities were sinking. Our public safety had gone to zero."

"Cartels were running entire communities," he told the malleable president. "Sex trafficking, child trafficking, labor trafficking was out of control. Overdoses were out of control."

"The cartels were claiming more and more territory," he added. "City services were buckling. This was a country on the verge of dying. And you alone saved it."

Everything Miller said, of course, was a lie. We were not being invaded. The economy is in the shitter. As for safety nets, you whole entire walnut, SNAP benefits will be halted in November because Dear Leader can't get his act together. Twenty-four million people enrolled in ACA marketplace plans will pay double if the Affordable Care Act's health insurance subsidies are not extended. Double. Grocery prices are outrageous. None of this happened when Biden was in office.

But this is precisely how they manipulate Donald J. Trump. Just ask Putin.

It’s not a cult don’t worry https://t.co/x50L5wzW2x — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 24, 2025

This is the playbook for how to kiss trump's ass, which makes him putty in your evil nazi hands. — JM (@channelingmaga123.bsky.social) 2025-10-24T12:10:08.457Z

Someone who is even relatively healthy doesn’t say something like this. — Joe Walsh (@walshfreedom.bsky.social) 2025-10-24T11:57:22.203Z

OMG! can these putrid fucks slobber over his tiny green dick any more, geeesh i bet they all carry a toothbrush and toothpaste — (@logical-american.bsky.social) 2025-10-24T11:43:55.125Z

“We had to destroy the country in order to save it…” — Michael P. Breen (@mpbreen21.bsky.social) 2025-10-24T11:21:01.241Z

As Trump's popularity sinks, his cronies - who are entirely dependent on the fading charisma of the demented Leader - act like carnival barkers, desperately promoting the old circus act. — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie.bsky.social) 2025-10-24T11:17:24.360Z

No self dignity. Ass licking trump?? In front of the cameras?? Damn. Get a room. We don't have to witness this. — Claudia (@clauxdia.bsky.social) 2025-10-24T02:43:25.858Z

Could he gargle Trump's balls any harder? I'm sure he'll try.