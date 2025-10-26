Kamala Harris Tells BBC She's 'Considering' Another White House Run

She said warnings she made about Trump on the campaign trail had been proved right.
Credit: Gage Skidmore
By Susie MadrakOctober 26, 2025

In her first UK interview, Kamala Harris said she would "possibly" be president one day and was confident there will be a woman in the White House in future. Via the BBC:

Making her strongest suggestion to date that she will make another presidential bid in 2028 after losing to Donald Trump last year, Harris dismissed polls that put her as an outsider to become the Democrats' pick for the next election.

Speaking to Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Harris also turned her fire on her former rival, branding Trump a "tyrant", and said warnings she made about him on the campaign trail had been proved right.

As the Democratic party searches for answers about Republican Donald Trump's decisive victory one year ago, much of the blame has been directed at former President Joe Biden for not standing down sooner.

But there have also been questions raised about whether Harris could have run a better campaign and set out a clearer message on the number one issue, the economy.

In the BBC interview Harris entertained the prospect of another run at the White House, saying her grandnieces would, "in their lifetime, for sure", see a female president.

Asked if it would be her, she said, "possibly", confirming she is considering another run at the top job.

