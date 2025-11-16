Jeanne Shaheen Heckled For Her Cave Ending The Govt Shutdown

In what was mostly a lovefest for retiring Senator Jeanne Shaheen, at least one person took exception to her cave during the government shutdown. The government has since reopened, but with no guarantees of extending ACA tax credits, leaving many to question what was the point, including, ironically, Jeanne Shaheen's own daughter.

NASHUA, N.H. —Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) fired back at a heckler on Friday night who called her out during a speech at the annual New Hampshire Democratic Party's annual Eleanor Roosevelt Dinner for her vote to end the government shutdown. "Nobody wants to extend the Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits more than me, or more than Senator Hassan," Shaheen said. A voice from the crowd then interrupted Shaheen, calling out, "Then why did you vote for it?" The senior senator from New Hampshire was quick to respond, retorting that she and Sen. Maggie Hassan, who voted alongside Shaheen to end the shutdown, have done much more to support healthcare access in the U.S. than others. "You look at our record, and you tell me what you've done to protect the healthcare of Americans, and it's not even close to what we've done," Shaheen said, generating a large applause from the crowd.

Apparently, Jeanne Shaheen has done more for protecting healthcare (her job) than a random constituent (not his job).

Older Democratic Party stalwarts might have been applauding this nonsense, but many in a younger generation aren't, including her daughter Stefany Shaheen who disagreed, and has said she would have voted "no". Stefany Shaheen is running for Congress next year.

"Every family has differences of opinion and views, and here, we just have very different views about the best way to approach this," Ms. Shaheen said. "I think my mom and Senator Hassan did what they believe was right. I'm doing what I believe is right — and that is to say, I can't support this compromise because ultimately, Speaker Johnson won't guarantee a vote on extending the tax credits."

And her daughter coming out against the deal her mother helped craft.

Improving health care has been the cause of my life. It’s why I am running for congress. So I cannot support this deal when Speaker Johnson refuses to even allow a vote to extend health care tax credits. My statement: pic.twitter.com/UPdGXcb6wb — Stefany Shaheen (@Stefany4NH) November 10, 2025