Poll: No To 'Democratic Socialism' But Voters LOVE Mamdani's Ideas

YouGov has been polling Americans on the subject of Zohran Mamdani , and they seem surprisingly but not overwhelmingly positive about him.

However, they don't seem particularly fond of democratic socialism.

These aren't people who've spent a great deal of time thinking about the race -- 43% said they've heard "a lot" about the results of New York's mayoral contest, while 36% say they've heard "a little" and 20% say they've heard "nothing at all." It's unsurprising that 23% of respondents answer "not sure" to both questions.

But what's fascinating to me is how popular Mamdani's agenda is. Take a look at this chart:

"Raising taxes on corporations and millionaires" is supported by 69% of respondents; only 24% are opposed.

Free childcare gets 66% support; again, opposition is 24%.

A $30 minimum wage is favored 56%-31%. A rent freeze is favored 65%-24%. Not-for-profit government-owned grocery stores are favored 57%-30%. Free buses are favored 53%-35%.

Obviously, Democratic survey respondents favor the proposals by wide margins. But independents support the policies also: 71% favor higher taxes on corporations and the rich, 68% favor free childcare, 52% favor a $30 minimum wage, 66% support a rent freeze, 55% support government grocery stores, and 53% support free buses.

And the policies have a surprising amount of Republican support: 40% favor taxing corporations and the rich, 45% support free childcare, 35% favor a $30 minimum wage, 42% support a rent freeze, 37% support government grocery stores, and 30% support free buses.

The usual caveats apply: It's just one survey; Americans generally say they want more from government while also complaining about government debt and high taxes.

But the big margins in favor of even controversial proposals (government supermarkets!) are evidence that the American people feel screwed by the system and want government to do more for ordinary people.

This is one reason I'm not writing about Topic A at this moment -- the release of three emails that discuss Donald Trump's knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's pedophilia, in one of which Epstein wrote that a victim "spent hours at my house with" Trump. On this and many other subjects, I've developed an impatience with the belief that one "bombshell" story will Make The Scales Fall From Americans' Eyes and suddenly compel them to see the world the way those of who despise Trump see it. The public knows quite a bit about Trump and Epstein already, and it hasn't been enough to undermine his remaining 40-or-so-percent public support. This won't do it either, though the drip-drip-drip of revelations hurts him and might eventually be part of the reason Trump becomes overwhelmingly unpopular.

I think voters are focused on themselves right now. Life in America is hard. Americans knew Trump was a snake a year ago and voted for him anyway because they fell for his bunkum and thought he'd make their lives better. A better life is what matters to voters now. That's how Zohran Mamdani came from nowhere to win his race.

