DHS Launches Tear Gas On Portland Families At Peaceful March Saturday

“Federal agents at the ICE facility tear gassed children. We must abolish ICE, DHS, and we must have prosecutions," said City Councilman Mitch Green.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 2, 2026

A peaceful protest in Portland, Oregon, this weekend broke into chaos as ICE/DHS agents used tear gas on demonstrators, including families with young children. This is what's known as "lowering the temperature" in MAGA land.

A crowd estimated in the thousands gathered Saturday in the blocks surrounding the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. According to the Oregonian, just minutes after the crowd arrived at the facility, federal agents launched tear gas, pepper balls, rubber bullets, and flash-bang grenades after some demonstrators approached the security gate.

Labor leaders from over 20 unions led the march to the ICE building, with many protesters participating as part of the “Labor Against ICE” rally.

I just got tear gassed along with thousands of union members, many of whom had their families with them. Federal agents at the ICE facility tear gassed children. We must abolish ICE, DHS, and we must have prosecutions. I expect to see enforcement of our city code prohibiting the use of tear gas.

Mitch Green (@councilorgreen.bsky.social) 2026-02-01T01:23:34.948Z

Portland’s city code now bans selling, furnishing, transporting, carrying, possessing, or using tear gas weapons within the city limits. The code does not apply to “members of the armed forces of the State of Oregon and the United States in the performance of their official duties,” but federal agents are not exempted under the statute.

The Portland Police had to close a major street to prevent drivers from being affected by the tear gas.

Portland's Mayor:

“To those who continue to make these sickening decisions, go home, look in a mirror, and ask yourselves why you have gassed children."

“Ask yourselves why you continue to work for an agency responsible for murders on American streets.”

www.koin.com/news/oregon/...

Patrick De Klotz (@patdeklotz.bsky.social) 2026-02-01T22:50:29.358Z

Portland, Oregon

These are the actions of thugs unleashed by an authoritarian regime to quash dissent and opposition

Happy hermit (@oigleboigle.bsky.social) 2026-02-01T05:35:56.284Z

Our peaceful rally in Portland, Oregon took a bad turn today. Grateful for my gas mask.

Audrey Rose Goldfarb (@audreality.bsky.social) 2026-02-01T04:20:05.439Z

I saw it too:

Dumb Runner (@dumbrunner.bsky.social) 2026-02-01T02:08:59.145Z

