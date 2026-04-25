C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Santana At Woodstock 'Soul Sacrifice'

A legend is born.
By John AmatoApril 25, 2026

Santana's Woodstock performance turned them from a relatively unknown band into a sensation.

20-year-old drummer Michael Shrieve grabbed the spotlight during his blistering solo.

Carlos wasn't too bad, either.

Bethel Woods Center, "Within days of their performance at Woodstock, Santana’s self-titled debut album was released. Word spread about their set at Woodstock, and the album rose to #4 on the U.S. Billboard chart, with the single “Evil Ways” charting in the Top 10. The band continued touring and building a following, appearing at the ill-fated Altamont Free Concert in December 1969."

Open thread.

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