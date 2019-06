The latest release from Carlos Santana, Africa Speaks, is the 24th studio for the musician. Inspired by the melodies, sounds and rhythms of Africa, Carlos and his 8 piece band (which features his wife, Cindy Blackman Santana, on drums) teamed with legendary producer Rick Rubin and Afro-Latin singer Buika. In some ways, the sound is that of some of the Santana albums from early in their career but goes in a direction that they've not went to much before.

What are you listening to tonight?