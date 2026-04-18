Fox's Ingraham Calls Universal Healthcare, Childcare 'Destructive Ideas'

Fox's Laura Ingraham threatening all of us with a good time.
By HeatherApril 18, 2026

As we discussed here, progressive Democrat Analilia Mejia defeated her opponent Republican Joe Hathaway for former Rep. Mikie Sherrill's House seat this Thursday, so naturally the knives are already out for her over at Fox "news."

Here's Laura Ingraham's bizarre attack on Mejia, who she called the "newest member of The Squad," where Ingraham rattled off all of the things that are supposed to be terrifying about her.

INGRAHAM: Oh my gosh, better to listen to that one to the sound down. She's the glue, more like the acid that will dissolve more of what we need to remain an actual country.

Because Mejia, like AOC and Bernie Sanders, believe that America at its core is evil and corrupt.

And of course, she wants to abolish ICE, she wants universal childcare, universal healthcare, canceling all student debt, national minimum wage up to $25, impeach Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito.

Now, this menu of destructive ideas is no longer considered, though, fringe in the Democrat party. It's gone totally mainstream. It is a deep hostility to our country, to our history, to the capitalist system. They think our entire nation was a mistake and that the only thing we deserve right now is punishment.

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