Ted Cruz Calls AOC A 'Parasite' For Working For The Government Like Him

Ted Cruz turned into a knuckledragger like the rest of the MAGA cult, defending Elon Musk-type billionaires by viciously attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for being elected by the people of New York as a US Congresswoman and drawing a paycheck as he does.

The elitist Cruz should look into the Trump family's dealings in the country and around the world while Trump has been in office if he wants to describe anyone other than himself as a parasite.

Conservatives took umbrage with AOC's usage of Thomas Jefferson's attacks against the artificial aristocracy founded on wealth and birth without either virtue or talents, and channeled it into the American Revolution.

CRUZ: I recognize for her, given that she was a bartender, that's probably true, and there's no disrespect to bartenders, bartenders are an honorable profession, but she went from that to being a government employee and a parasite sucking on the taxpayer...

Cruz attacks AOC for being a former bartender like a typical elitist jackass would. AOC's story is one that every American should embrace. She proved that you don't have to go to Harvard, Yale, or Princeton, or have a family member as President or Senator, to be eligible to be voted into the U.S. Congress. She did, however, graduate cum laude from Boston University in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations and economics. She attended Yorktown High School and later worked as an Educational Director with the National Hispanic Institute, focusing on community leadership and college readiness. And yet, they still call her a bartender.

Cruz then uses anti-Semitic Henry Ford as an example of US ingenuity.

His defense of Elon Musk was sickening.

CRUZ: Look at Elon Musk, making electric cars, making self-driving cars, sending rocket ships to the moon, he's going to be sending rocket ships to Mars, and yet, these left-wing zealots say, if you are successful, if you are producing, if you are creative, you are bad, we want to take everything from you, and we want to put a bunch of Washington politicians in charge of your life

The left despises Musk, not for his investments, but because he bought Twitter to turn it into his personal white supremacist cesspool and then spent over $270 million helping to elect Demented Donald.

Add that to his creation of DOGE to gut the federal government and gain access to all US citizens' data. Musk's actions against USAID, has been catastrophic for millions of people around the world.

When billionaire's use their wealth in the service of their personal fortunes at the expense of the working class, they should be castigated and humiliated at every turn.

Even with the Supreme Court corrupting the 2026 midterm elections by destroying the Voting Rights Act, Sean Hannity and Ted Cruz are still very nervous about the midterm elections.

Cruz's attacks on AOC show only fear, not strength.

CRUZ: If you're a 25-year-old guy starting your career, or a 25-year-old woman starting your career, that is a horrible, dystopic future, and if they take over the Congress, God help this country.

The country is sick and tired of the suffering caused by the Trump administration and aided by scumbags like Ted Cruz and his very wealthy friends. Since MAGA thinks Trump is Jesus, I'd say God has weighed in, and the results are awful.

Cruz's callous words will not help Republicans come November.