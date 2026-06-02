Ted Cruz Declares Iran War Totally Fine For Republicans

In a bizarre interview, Sen. Ted Cruz told CNBC this morning that the conflict in Iran has not moved the poll numbers against Republicans, and there's a real prospect Republicans continue to hold the House and Senate after the midterm elections.

Sen. Ted Cruz gave a lengthy interview that was bombastic and unrealistic on Trump's handling of the Iran war, the phony reasons why Trump attacked Iran, and how Republicans will do in the 2026 midterms.

Finally, Andrew Ross Sorkin brought up gas prices, the economy, foreign policy, and how it will play out for Republicans in November.

"Do you think that that will hold in the midterms, meaning the idea of national security, which I think is where you would argue, versus whatever you think the implication is for inflation, for the price of gas, all of the, I don't know, unintended consequences of that?" Sorkin asked.

"I don't think national security decisions should be done based on short-term political considerations," Cruz said. "I don't think it's going to impact the midterm -- I've seen no data that suggests that this is having a big impact on the midterms."

Trump's approval ratings have plummeted even further since the sneak attack against Iran. Almost 70% of Americans disapprove of his handling inflation while 60% disapprove of his handling the economy.

Next, Cruz lied about gas prices under the President. Biden, which CNBC did not correct.

CRUZ: Let's take gas prices. So under Biden, gas prices nationally were between five and six bucks a gallon. Trump came in, and we cut them basically in half to about three bucks a gallon.

The gas prices nationally were just over 3 dollars a gallon when Trump took office. Republicans always cherry-pick the worst data point from President Biden's term during the COVID supply chain problems as if they were a constant throughout his entire administration, which is perpetrating a fraud on the public.

By the time Trump was elected, the US economy was humming under President Biden.

Cruz then did his best to justify Trump's attack on Iran by using the same tired excuses about a nuclear Iran and our fictional 47-year war against them, and then made this bold prediction.

CRUZ: As far as I can tell, the conflict in Iran has not moved those numbers at all. I hope election day is a much better election day. I think there's a very real prospect that Republicans hold both the House and Senate. But we got work to do.

CNBC thanked him for lying to their faces and ended the interview.