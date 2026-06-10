Advice For California Democrats: Go On Offense

California is counting ballots slowly, as it always does. Mail-in ballots are largely from Democrats, as is the case in most states, because more Democrats than Republicans prefer to vote by mail. In California a ballot counts if it arrives up to a week after Election Day as long as it was postmarked by Election Day. This is similar to the Internal Revenue Service policy of requiring that mailed tax forms be postmarked by April 15. It's not what every state does, but it's not weird or suspicious.

This year's California primaries have led to a predictable outcome:

1. GOP in-person voters drive an election-night "red mirage." 2. Democratic mail ballots produce a "blue shift." 3. MAGA treats the late swing as proof of fraud.

Two narratives are emerging from this. One is that the predictable "blue shift" is proof of fraud. The other narrative doesn't go that far, but it's dangerous, too.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) declared Monday that the results of the California primary election “stinks to high heaven,” but stopped short of backing Trump’s claim that Democrats are cheating or have rigged the results. “They are counting votes weeks after the election,” Johnson said at the Capitol. “I’m not saying it’s rigged. I’m saying it stinks to high heaven, and everybody knows that.”

Johnson actually said a lot more than that to CNN's Manu Raju. He said,

Let's remove the appearance of impropriety. Let's have votes -- what a concept -- the day of the election. That's what many states are able to do. I think California is playing around with this.

And:

RAJU: But what evidence is there to prove the California election is rigged? MIKE JOHNSON: Look, some of these efforts are so diabolical and so far upstream it's impossible to prove. But I think everybody knows instinctively that something is wrong here.



— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) June 8, 2026 at 3:56 PM

And a Republican strategist, Brian Darling, said this to The Hill:

“If we have a bunch of elections where votes are being counted a week and two weeks after the election’s closed out, I think that’s going to be a problem,” he said. “If you have a repeat of what’s happening in the LA mayor’s race, if that happens nationwide, it’s going to feed into the idea that our elections are broken,” he added.

The two Republican messages are that the election is rigged and, for those who think that's a bit extreme, that the election may not be rigged exactly, but the slow count is a sign that elections in Democratic strongholds are being mismanaged, at great peril to our democracy.

That's bullshit, and Democrats should say it's bullshit. They should go on offense and defend the process.

Democrats have an advantage: The argument that's being made the loudest, the fraud argument, is being advanced by Trump, whom 60% of the country recognizes as a whiny toddler who thinks anything that doesn't go his way is rigged. Late-night comics understand this, as they demonstrated in their response to Trump's walkout during an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker, after Welker challenged Trump's claims of fraud in California this year and in the presidential election six years ago:

“Now, you could view this as the hissy-fit of an incredibly fragile man-baby, whose paper-thin skin can’t handle venturing out of the sycophantic embrace of his tongue-bathing acolytes. Or, uh, actually, I don’t know how else you can view it. It really is just that.” — JON STEWART “President Trump stormed out of an interview over the weekend with ‘Meet the Press’ after host Kristen Welker disputed his claim that the 2020 election was rigged. Though I’m not sure you can call this a storm. That’s more like a slow-moving fog bank.” — SETH MEYERS

Democrats, your main antagonist is an object of national ridicule! Use that!

Defend the process. Say it's slow because it's careful. Say that if Trump thinks there's fraud, he needs to put up or shut up -- Democrats should use those exact words. Demand evidence,. Remind Americans that Trump went to court dozens of times after the 2020 election, and when judges then demanded evidence of fraud, he had nothing. He had his ass handed to him in court after court.

Right now, in the L.A. mayoral race, Trump's candidate, Spencer Pratt, trails the #2 candidate, Nithya Raman, by nearly 22,000 votes. Democrats should demand that Trump show us the fraudulent votes that would overcome that margin. And when Trump or Mike Johnson or any other Republican says, "Oooh, but Democrats are so diabolical that we can't find the fraud," the correct response is, "Donald Trump, you're the president of the United States! You control the Justice Department -- oh, and by the way, you controlled the Justice Department after the 2020 election! You couldn't find fraud then and you won't find it now. You want to prove me wrong? Go ahead and try -- and if you fail, you should shut the fuck up."

And as for the Republicans pushing the "lite" version of Trump's argument -- this may not be fraud, but it's terrible for democracy -- Democrats should say, "Why is this a problem? The general election is nearly six months away. You don't even live in California. Unless you find fraud -- which you haven't -- why is this any of your business? Do you have money on this election? Do you have a bet on Polymarket and you need the cash now?

"If the state is doing something wrong, take the state to court. If not, let the process play out. It's not a crisis for democracy just because the results hurt your feelings."

Go on offense, Democrats. Challenge every Republican argument. The process is working just fine, and you should say so. Don't let Republicans create a "cloud of suspicion" out of nothing.

Published with permission of No More Mister Nice Blog